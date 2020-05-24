|
JOANN KELLER-BARKER Batavia Joann Keller-Barker, 68, of Batavia, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Memorial service and Inurnment will be at a later date. Joann was born May 23, 1951, in St. Louis, Mo. She married J. "Rex" Barker on Nov. 30, 2016, in Packwood, Iowa. Joann was a teacher working with blind children until her retirement. She was an active member of Packwood Christian Church. She loved animals, especially her three cats. She enjoyed traveling with her girlfriends, and was looking forward to traveling with Rex. She is survived by her husband, Rex; her children, Ted Hall, Lisa (Miguel) Albaladejo and Jay (Jennifer) Hall; stepchildren, Gloria Clinton and Larry (Ida) of Cedar Rapids; four grandchildren, Briar, Brittany, Kai and Marley; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Michael. Online condolences may be made to the family at behnerfh.com. Memorials may be sent to the Service Club for the Blind, Inc. Cards and memorials may be sent to Rex Barker, 1274 Brookville Road, Batavia, IA 52533.
Published in The Gazette on May 24, 2020