JOANN MARGARET (PUGH) BURGER Fairfax JoAnn Margaret (Pugh) Burger, 85, of Fairfax, died on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in hospice care at home. At this time, only private family services will be held. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Fairfax. JoAnn was born Nov. 2, 1934, in Strawberry Point. After graduating from Strawberry Point High School, she enrolled in the nursing program at Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids. Upon graduation, she began working at Mercy Hospital as a registered nurse. She married Ronald (Bud) in 1956, and moved to Fairfax and had their two sons, Mike and Chris. JoAnn and Bud were very involved in the community. From being active members of St. Patrick Catholic Church and the Fairfax American Legion, to volunteering for various community events such as Fairfax baseball, the American Legion Auxiliary, Catholic Foresters and her Mount Mercy Alumni Nursing Group. JoAnn loved attending parades, going shopping, crafting, reading, socializing and testing her luck at the casino. She was also a lifelong Iowa Hawkeyes fan. JoAnn is survived by her sons, Mike Burger of Cedar Rapids and Chris (Mary) Burger of Johnston; grandchildren, Nicole (Alex) Newswold of Strawberry Point, Jack Burger and Claire Burger of Johnston; and great-grandchildren, Scout, and soon to join the family, Max. JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Bud; her brother, James Pugh; parents, Jerry and Florence; and many close friends and family. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family, to be forwarded to the Mercy Medical Center Hospice, Cedar Rapids and St. John XXIII Catholic Church, Fairfax. On behalf of JoAnn and her entire family, thank you for sharing in her life. As she has said in the last week, "I've been very blessed." Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 23, 2020