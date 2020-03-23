Home

POWERED BY

Services
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Burger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn Margaret (Pugh) Burger


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnn Margaret (Pugh) Burger Obituary
JOANN MARGARET (PUGH) BURGER Fairfax JoAnn Margaret (Pugh) Burger, 85, of Fairfax, died on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in hospice care at home. At this time, only private family services will be held. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Fairfax. JoAnn was born Nov. 2, 1934, in Strawberry Point. After graduating from Strawberry Point High School, she enrolled in the nursing program at Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids. Upon graduation, she began working at Mercy Hospital as a registered nurse. She married Ronald (Bud) in 1956, and moved to Fairfax and had their two sons, Mike and Chris. JoAnn and Bud were very involved in the community. From being active members of St. Patrick Catholic Church and the Fairfax American Legion, to volunteering for various community events such as Fairfax baseball, the American Legion Auxiliary, Catholic Foresters and her Mount Mercy Alumni Nursing Group. JoAnn loved attending parades, going shopping, crafting, reading, socializing and testing her luck at the casino. She was also a lifelong Iowa Hawkeyes fan. JoAnn is survived by her sons, Mike Burger of Cedar Rapids and Chris (Mary) Burger of Johnston; grandchildren, Nicole (Alex) Newswold of Strawberry Point, Jack Burger and Claire Burger of Johnston; and great-grandchildren, Scout, and soon to join the family, Max. JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Bud; her brother, James Pugh; parents, Jerry and Florence; and many close friends and family. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family, to be forwarded to the Mercy Medical Center Hospice, Cedar Rapids and St. John XXIII Catholic Church, Fairfax. On behalf of JoAnn and her entire family, thank you for sharing in her life. As she has said in the last week, "I've been very blessed." Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -