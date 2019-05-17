Resources More Obituaries for Joann Randolph Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joann Randolph

JOANN RANDOLPH Mechanicsville Joann Randolph, 80, of Mechanicsville, passed peacefully on May 15, 2019, at Cedar Manor in Tipton. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 20, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mechanicsville followed by burial at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. with a vigil at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon. She is survived by her children: Monica (Ron) Jamison, Olin, Victor (Wanda) Randolph, Cedar Rapids; Mellody Randolph, Omaha, Neb.; Jeptha Jr. (Lori) Randolph, Mechanicsville; Madonna (Tim) Rex, West Branch and Paul (Alise) Randolph, Myanmar; grandchildren, Shane Jamison, Katherine (Trent) Powell, Zachary (Jessica) Randolph, Cody (Whitney) Randolph, Elizabeth (Ben) Meyer, Andrew Randolph, Trevor Gretten, Sierra Randolph, Seneca Randolph, Cepheus Randolph, Kimberly Werling, Joe (Krista) Werling, Jessica (Adam) Pilcher, Kara Rex, Melissa (Cory) Frost and Jason (Katelyn) Rex; great-grandchildren, Kyle, Kayci, Allan, Tyler, Cole, Luke, Zooey, Laura, Liam, Charlotte, William, Caiden, Hailey, Hannah, Hayden, Harper, Bella, Brooklyn and Barret; siblings: Charles (Sally) Gruhl, Toledo, Wash.; Lee (Laura) Meyer, Stockton, Calif.; Delores McKernie, Garden Grove, Calif.; Merilou Bivens, Davenport; Richard (Audrey) Gruhl, Bettendorf and Bonnie Peterson, Brigham City, Utah; and in-laws, Nancy Ehrsam, Myra Krieter and Margaret Randolph. Born in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Paul and Katherine (Moderi) Gruhl, Joann Mae learned to be responsible and hardworking from an early age. She was married to Jeptha on May 26, 1956. In 1958, they and three of their children moved to Ames to attend Iowa State. They moved to Mechanicsville in 1964 and set up the veterinary practice. Joann was very involved with her family, education and civic responsibility. Joann assisted with the veterinary practice for 23 years before moving on to owning and operating Doc & Jo's Restaurant for 15 years. She was an active member of St. Mary's Church in Mechanicsville, American Legion Auxiliary, 4-H as a leader for 10 years, Cub Scout den mother for nine years, Leo Club sponsor, athletic booster president for three years, a music booster member, and volunteered for the 's Daffodil Drive for many years. Grandmother to all, she invited youngsters in for after-school snacks and mentored the restaurant staff, gladly sharing her excellent cooking skills with many. She just loved young children, animals and birds . . . not squirrels. Her home was decorated, inside and out, for every holiday, spreading cheer to neighbors. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Jeptha Randolph Sr.; son, Ritchie Randolph; parents, Paul and Katherine (Modri) Gruhl; stepmother, Bertha (Schellenburg) Gruhl; brother, Albert Gruhl; sister, Caroline and Harry Heath; in-laws, Paul and Margret Silverio, Madelyn and Gene Foley, Jack Krieter, Frank Ehrsam, Lewis and Lorraine Randolph, Dr. Aaron Randolph Sr., Elma and Francis Costello, Delores and Bill Jacobs, Thomas McKernie and Ken Peterson. Memorials can be made to Mechanicsville Fireworks Fund or Mechanicsville Ambulance Department. Please share your support and memories with Joann's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 17, 2019