JOANN MARIE WELCH Waukee It is with heavy hearts that the family of JoAnn Marie Welch announce her passing on March 30, 2020, at age 84. She was born June 4, 1935, in Armstrong, Iowa, to Boyd and Ola Jane Denison. She graduated from Marshalltown High School in 1953, and then moved to Cedar Rapids, where she enrolled in beauty school. She met Arvin and they were married on Sept. 13, 1959. They settled in Cedar Rapids and began to raise a family. Arvin worked for Voltmaster and traveled the Midwest and JoAnn became a homemaker and a part-time hairdresser. JoAnn spent many summers at their lake house on Holiday Lake in Brooklyn, Iowa. She enjoyed entertaining both family and friends and took pleasure in having her grandchildren surround her in this special place. JoAnn loved to travel! She would often accompany Arvin on business trips across the country and around the globe. She perfected the art of shopping and "saving" money at the various stops by only purchasing the items that were currently "on sale." JoAnn also loved to exercise and was very active in various programs such as Silver Sneakers and the YMCA. She met many of her dearest friends in these groups. JoAnn's faith was important to her and she loved the many hymns that were a part of the worship experience. The music carried the message and she could often be heard singing with gusto on the songs she loved. JoAnn is survived by daughter, Lori Thornburg of Altoona (Justin, 29); son, Larry (Marcy) Welch of Dekalb, Ill. (Adam, 29, and Katie, 26); and daughter, Lisa (Gary) Feaker of Waukee (Callie, 24, Macy, 22, and Logan, 19); and her sister, Jean (Eugene) Goodman of State Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arvin Welch; a sister, Evalyn Krause of Cedar Rapids; and a brother, Larry Denison of Huntley, Ill. A celebration service will be held at Lutheran Church of Hope, 925 Jordan Creek Pkwy., West Des Moines, IA 50266. Date and time are pending. Notifications will be sent once arrangements are finalized. We are preparing to celebrate her life and sing her favorite hymns at the service. Memorials may be sent to the Ernst Funeral Home, P.O. Box 986, Waukee, IA 50263.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020