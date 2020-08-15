I cannot find the words to describe our friendhip, but it was a deep as a sister. I loved her as much as I loved any family member. We laughed andcried together for 44 years. There is an emptiness in my soul that I just cannot fill. She has always been there to support me when my children went through cancers, when I went through a divorce, and now, when I am losing the battle to cancer. I could never had made it this far without her.She was so devoted to Tom and Meggan. Those of us who were her best friends will always have a void in our hearts.

Lee Bruno

Friend