JOANNE A. MICHLIN Cedar Rapids Joanne A. Michlin passed peacefully on Sept. 10, 2020, in the care of The Gardens at the age of 71. She was born Oct. 2, 1948. Her special gift was as a loving and caring teacher of young children. She is survived by her daughter, Tracie, who also lives in Cedar Rapids; and son, Adam, of Charleston, S.C., both also gifted teachers.



