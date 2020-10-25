Sandy and Brenda- I was a little girl when I met you mom and dad and of course Barney - yall have played a significant role in my life even many miles away and over sevwral decadea- Mrs. JoAnn always kept my family in her heart and prayers - I am so sorry for the worlds loss as Mrs. JoAnn as she was kind loving and a woman that many strive to be like- I am thrilled she is now in heaven and reunited with your daddy and our father. I pray for you all and your families to find peace during this time. Love you all Penny

Penny Justin

Friend