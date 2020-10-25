1/1
Joanne Adel Stodola
1933 - 2020
JOANNE ADEL STODOLA Cedar Rapids Joanne Adel Stodola, 86, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at The Gardens of Cedar Rapids with family by her side. Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church, Shellsburg, by Pastor J.R. Henderson. Burial: Spring Grove Cemetery, Covington. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Teahen Funeral Home. All in attendance are required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Joanne was born on Nov. 15, 1933, near Garnavillo, daughter of Walter and Annabelle Siegele. She graduated from Waukon High School and then moved to Cedar Rapids to work for Northwestern Bell. On March 11, 1956, Joanne was united in marriage to Charles Stodola at the First Presbyterian Church in Waukon. She and Charles farmed near Palo for many years. Joanne was an avid gardener and enjoyed canning, cooking and baking. She was very active at the First Presbyterian Church, Shellsburg, and card club for many years. Joanne's greatest joy was spending time with her family. Joanne is survived by her daughters, Sandy (George) David of Fairfax and Brenda Stodola (Kevin Kelly) of Cedar Rapids; and grandsons, Alex and Adam David. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles in 2014; her parents; and brother, Ronald. Joanne's family would like to thank The Gardens and Hospice of Mercy for their kind and compassionate care. Memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church, Shellsburg. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
OCT
28
Service
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 23, 2020
Sandy and Brenda- I was a little girl when I met you mom and dad and of course Barney - yall have played a significant role in my life even many miles away and over sevwral decadea- Mrs. JoAnn always kept my family in her heart and prayers - I am so sorry for the worlds loss as Mrs. JoAnn as she was kind loving and a woman that many strive to be like- I am thrilled she is now in heaven and reunited with your daddy and our father. I pray for you all and your families to find peace during this time. Love you all Penny
Penny Justin
Friend
October 23, 2020
Darling Joanna we will
Miss you. You had a wonderful life and family. I am sure u are happy to be in heaven with the Lord and Chuck. See you in the future.
Love Linda and Toby Scott
Linda Scott
Friend
October 23, 2020
Joanne and Chuck taught me my love for country living. I will forever treasure the memories of living in their “little house” in Palo. What a wonderful couple reunited again!
Tami Walden
Friend
