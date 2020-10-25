JOANNE ADEL STODOLA Cedar Rapids Joanne Adel Stodola, 86, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at The Gardens of Cedar Rapids with family by her side. Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church, Shellsburg, by Pastor J.R. Henderson. Burial: Spring Grove Cemetery, Covington. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Teahen Funeral Home. All in attendance are required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Joanne was born on Nov. 15, 1933, near Garnavillo, daughter of Walter and Annabelle Siegele. She graduated from Waukon High School and then moved to Cedar Rapids to work for Northwestern Bell. On March 11, 1956, Joanne was united in marriage to Charles Stodola at the First Presbyterian Church in Waukon. She and Charles farmed near Palo for many years. Joanne was an avid gardener and enjoyed canning, cooking and baking. She was very active at the First Presbyterian Church, Shellsburg, and card club for many years. Joanne's greatest joy was spending time with her family. Joanne is survived by her daughters, Sandy (George) David of Fairfax and Brenda Stodola (Kevin Kelly) of Cedar Rapids; and grandsons, Alex and Adam David. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles in 2014; her parents; and brother, Ronald. Joanne's family would like to thank The Gardens and Hospice of Mercy for their kind and compassionate care. Memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church, Shellsburg. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com
