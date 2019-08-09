Home

Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Joanne Brogan Obituary
JOANNE BROGAN Cedar Rapids Joanne Brogan, 82, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully Aug. 7, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha. Visitation will take place Friday, Aug. 9, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories starting at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Joanne Brogan was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Julius and Arnette Moneypenny. She graduated from Roosevelt High School and earned a degree in flora-culture from Kirkwood Community College. She married the love of her life Jack Brogan on Aug. 17, 1957. Surviving are daughters, Julie Berckes (Randy), Jinnine Glasford (Jay) and Jody Brogan; and son, Raymer Brogan (Becki); sister, Jean Henchal; grandchildren, Jeff Berckes (Leslie), Michael Berckes, Scot Glasford (Amy), Whitney Dalecky (Brandon), Amy Jo Brogan and Bridgette Brogan; many special nieces and nephews; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Brogan; her parents, Julius and Arnette Moneypenny; brothers, Robert and Edwin Moneypenny; and sister, Virginia Cooley. A special thank you to the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House and Dr. Gray. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019
