JOANNE E. (KOOPMAN) SCHANBACHER Newhall JoAnne E. (Koopman) Schanbacher, 71, was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her home in Newhall. Private family funeral services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall, with the Rev. Steven Rempfer officiating. Interment will be held at St. John Cemetery in Newhall. JoAnne was born April 2, 1949, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Meril and Agnes (Senne) Koopman. JoAnne was united in marriage to Merlyn Schanbacher on Aug. 16, 1969, at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall. JoAnne and Merlyn farmed near Newhall. She was a lifelong active member of St. John Lutheran Church. She enjoyed quilting and was a fabulous cook Her greatest joy was time spent with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Merlyn of Newhall; her children, Brian (Kristen) Schanbacher of Newhall and Chris (Mike) Karr of Newhall; four grandchildren, Shelby Karr, Ellie Karr, Brilynn Schanbacher and Tryce Schanbacher; and her niece, Diana Slaughter of Wausau, Wis. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jim (Carolyn) Koopman; and sister, Judy (Stephen) Cope; and niece, Andrea Morgan. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Funeral Home - 6th St.
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2223
