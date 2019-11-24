|
JOANNE ELIZABETH DOEHRMANN Williamsburg JoAnne Elizabeth Doehrmann was born June 27, 1940, in Guttenberg, Iowa, the daughter of Irvin and Lorene (Clefisch) Niehaus. She graduated from Dubuque High School in 1958 and received her Bachelor of Music Education and Physical Education from Wartburg College in Waverly in 1962. On April 4, 1964, JoAnne was united in marriage to Donald Arnold Doehrmann at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Dubuque. She was an elementary music and physical education teacher for Williamsburg Community School District until retiring in May 1999, and later taught elementary music at HLV in Victor from 2001 to 2004. She also gave private piano and guitar lessons. JoAnne was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Williamsburg, where she served as the youth choir director and Christmas program director. She also worked with the "His Too" class, playing the hand chimes. She was a member of the Sweet Adelines and the Alpha Nu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma. She enjoyed decorating the whole house for Christmas, attending grandchildren's activities, sharing her love of music and making her special red velvet cake for those she loved. JoAnne died on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Highland Ridge Care Center in Williamsburg, at the age of 79. She is survived by her children, Gary (Susan) Doehrmann of Waverly and Connie (Richard) Becker of Neshkoro, Wis.; three grandchildren, Kyle Doehrmann, Tyler Doehrmann and Elli Jo Becker; a brother, William (Kay) Niehaus; a sister, Nancy Swenson; and a sister-in-law, Zoila Niehaus. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; and a brother, Russell Niehaus. Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Williamsburg. Pastor Thomas Ogilvie will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Williamsburg. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church, LIS or Essence of Life Hospice. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019