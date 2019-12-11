|
JOANNE BLATTLER LEVENHAGEN Cedar Rapids JoAnne Blattler Levenhagen, 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at her home in The Meth-Wick Community. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., Vinton. Interment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Shellsburg. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established. JoAnne was born Nov. 23, 1924, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Jacob and Phoebe (Matthews) Gerber. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids and attended Mount Mercy and Kirkwood Community College. On July 25, 1944, she was united in marriage to Charles R. "Dick" Blattler at Trinity Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids. He preceded JoAnne in death in 1968. On April 15, 1979, she married Fred E. Levenhagen at Shellsburg Presbyterian Church. Fred preceded JoAnne in death in 2004. JoAnne worked as the Shellsburg Community School's district secretary for 14 years. She served as president of the Shellsburg School Board and was a Sunday school teacher and superintendent of elementary education at Shellsburg Presbyterian Church. She also volunteered as a Cub Scout and Campfire Girl's leader. JoAnne was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary No. 166 and the Shellsburg Women's Club. She moved to Tacoma, Wash., in 1979 and was a member and president of the Grace Lutheran congregation in Tacoma. Following Fred's death, JoAnne moved to Cedar Rapids and had been a resident at The Meth-Wick Community for the past 12 years. She is survived by her daughters, Krista (Everett) Krug of Hiawatha and Kathryn (Wayne) Pegum of Eatonville, Wash.; sons, Richart (Sue) Blattler of Shellsburg and Randy (Shari) Blattler of Oskaloosa; seven grandchildren, Lisa, Adam, Erin, Stephen, Sarah, Kelsey and Chris; 14 great-grandchildren, August, Jordan, Shayna, McKenzie, Nick, Ethan, Macy, Isabella, Delilah, Elliot, Carver, Ava, Carmyn and Caleb; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Ryllie and Korbin; two great-great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Angelissa; and 12 grand-dogs. In addition to her parents and husbands, Dick and Fred, JoAnne was preceded in death by her brother, John Gerber; and her sister, Jean Shahan Karrick. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019