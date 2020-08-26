1/1
Joanne M. (Miller) Gorton
JOANNE M. (MILLER) GORTON Marion Joanne M. (Miller) Gorton, 80, of Marion, Iowa, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, of natural causes. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, with a Rosary beginning at 4 p.m. at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Burial: Mount Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed and also recorded for later viewing on Immaculate Conception Catholic Church's YouTube channel. Joanne was born May 25, 1940, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Arnold L. and Leona F. (Bedard) Miller. She graduated from Dumont High School. Joanne worked for Wood Products in Waterloo for three years. On April 3, 1961, she married Thomas R. Gorton at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Waterloo. Joanne was a stay-at-home mom for 25 years, before going to work in 1987 for Congdon Printing in Cedar Falls, retiring in 2005. She enjoyed volunteering at Irving Elementary School, CCD, was a PTA board member and Cub Scout den mother. Joanne liked music, dancing and traveling. She was a dedicated wife and mother. Family and faith were her life. Survivors include her husband, Tom; their children, Chris T. (Vicki) of Richland, Wash., Steve A. (Doris) of Stevensville, Mich., Laura J. (Andy) Humphrey of Atkins and Tim J. (Rose) of Marion; grandchildren, Zach (Danielle) Gorton and Brandon (Alicia) Gorton, all of Richland, Michael and Jennifer Gorton of St. Joseph, Mich., Sethh and Jacob (Micheala) Humphrey of Atkins, Gabe (Laura) Humphrey of Cedar Rapids, Colin Gorton of Marion, Connor Gorton of Ames, Carson Gorton of Helena, Mont., and Andrew and Matthias Gorton of Marion; great-grandchildren, Thomas and Abigail Gorton of Richland, Wash., and Zoe and Eli Gorton of Richland, Wash. She also is survived by her brothers, Larry (Pat) Miller of La Porte City and Nick (Christine) Miller of Waterloo; sisters-in-law, Cheryl (Dale) Dutcher of Washington, Joan (Jerry) Butler of Nebraska and Marie Gorton of Marion; brother-in-law, Bob (Susan) Gorton of Marion; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Joanne was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Nancy M. (Miller) Ehr; brother-in-law, Paul E. Gorton; nephew, Brian Gorton; and parent-in-laws, Walter and Pauline (Klipping) Gorton. Joanne will be in our prayers. And we know we will be in hers. Memorials may be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or Birthright of Cedar Rapids. Please share your support and memories with Joanne's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 26, 2020.
