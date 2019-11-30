Home

Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
Joanne M. Herrick

Joanne M. Herrick Obituary
JOANNE M. HERRICK Iowa City Joanne M. Herrick, 89, of Iowa City, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Briarwood Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, where there will be a time of visitation one hour before the service and following the service during a reception at the funeral home. Memorial donations can be made in her memory to the First United Methodist Church in Iowa City. For a complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019
