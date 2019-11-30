|
JOANNE M. HERRICK Iowa City Joanne M. Herrick, 89, of Iowa City, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Briarwood Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, where there will be a time of visitation one hour before the service and following the service during a reception at the funeral home. Memorial donations can be made in her memory to the First United Methodist Church in Iowa City. For a complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019