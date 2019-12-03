Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Parker


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne Parker Obituary
JOANNE M. PARKER Cedar Rapids Joanne M. Parker, 86, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Private inurnment in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Survivors include her son, Gary of Bettendorf; granddaughter, Andrea Parker, daughter-in-law, Linda Rick of Vinton; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Forry; her parents; a son, Craig; and a brother, George. Joanne was born Dec. 24, 1932, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Godfrey and Bessie (Jirasek) Hladky. She married Forrest R. "Forry" Parker on Dec. 7, 1950, in Cedar Rapids. Forry passed away in 2013. Joanne graduated from Wilson High School in 1959. Early on she worked at Collins Radio and then at CRST from 1964 until her retirement in 1996. Jo (to her friends) and Forry enjoyed many years bowling and square dancing. Jo was an avid bridge player. She forever will be remembered as a wonderful and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed. Please leave a message or tribute to the Parker family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -