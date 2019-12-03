|
|
JOANNE M. PARKER Cedar Rapids Joanne M. Parker, 86, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Private inurnment in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Survivors include her son, Gary of Bettendorf; granddaughter, Andrea Parker, daughter-in-law, Linda Rick of Vinton; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Forry; her parents; a son, Craig; and a brother, George. Joanne was born Dec. 24, 1932, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Godfrey and Bessie (Jirasek) Hladky. She married Forrest R. "Forry" Parker on Dec. 7, 1950, in Cedar Rapids. Forry passed away in 2013. Joanne graduated from Wilson High School in 1959. Early on she worked at Collins Radio and then at CRST from 1964 until her retirement in 1996. Jo (to her friends) and Forry enjoyed many years bowling and square dancing. Jo was an avid bridge player. She forever will be remembered as a wonderful and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed. Please leave a message or tribute to the Parker family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019