Joanne Phillips
JOANNE PHILLIPS Marshalltown Joanne Phillips, 72, of Marshalltown, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis of Assisi – St. Mary Catholic Church on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 10:30 a.m., followed by burial at Rose Hill Memorial Garden. A visitation will take place Monday, Sept. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mitchell Family Funeral Home. For condolences or more information, please call (641) 844-1234 or visit www.mitchellfh.com. Joanne was born Oct. 4, 1947, in Grinnell to parents William and Roberta (Pfiffner) Kriegel. She graduated from Brooklyn High School. Joanne married the love of her life, Gary Phillips, on Feb. 4, 1967, at St. Patrick Church in Brooklyn. They were married 51 years before Gary's passing in 2018. Joanne worked at Iowa Electric and was a member of St. Mary's Parish and the Red Hat Society. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, sewing and nature photography. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Robert "Bob" Phillips and Larry (Shannon) Phillips; grandchildren, Adam, Andi, Rusty, Nicky and Ann; many great-grandchildren and 11 siblings. Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Gary; her parents, William and Roberta; her brother, Tom Kriegel; granddaughter, Ashley; and sister-in-law, Sandy Potter.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 20, 2020.
