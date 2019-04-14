JOANNE SHAY Shawnee, Kan. JoAnne Shay, 77, of Shawnee, Kan., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at her home. She was born May 11, 1941, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. JoAnne loved basketball and played at Central City, Iowa, High School from seventh through 12th grades. JoAnne graduated from high school in 1959. She attended Iowa Wesleyan College and Washburn University. She obtained a bachelor of education in 1969 and taught P.E. and coached volleyball and basketball at O'Hara High School in Kansas City, Mo., for six years. JoAnne entered management training at Farmers Insurance, taking a supervisor position upon completion. She retired in July 1998 after 23½ years. She was preceded in death by her mother, Eunice Shay; father, Francis Shay; and brother, Richard Shay. She is survived by her sister, Deborah Whitworth (Rick); nephews, Greg Shay, Sean Saunders (Mirisa) and Kevin Saunders (Santana); nieces, Bobette Vechick and Kim Partlo (Larry); and grandnieces and nephews, Haily, Jackson, Nora, Esme, Murphy and Ophelia. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at First United Methodist Church, 216 Commercial St., Central City, Iowa, with inurnment to follow at Mount Clarke Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary