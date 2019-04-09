JOANNE "JOI" MARIE WEBB Cedar Rapids Joanne "Joi" Marie Webb passed away at her home in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, April 6, 2019, due to complications related to the autoimmune disorder of CREST syndrome /limited scleroderma. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family. Joi is survived by her children, Erin Weldon, Calleen (Curtis) Banes, Walter (MaryAnn) Weldon III and Patrick Weldon, all of Cedar Rapids; three stepchildren; numerous grandchildren; and her great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and beloved family members, Timmi and son. As well as many lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron, in 2008; brothers, Bill and L.R.; and sister, Mary Patt. Joi Gaskill was born Oct. 20 in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Harry and Monica (Erlacher) Gaskill. She graduated from St. Patrick High School in Cedar Rapids. Joi worked as a project coordinator for Rockwell Collins for 30 years and also as office manager for Meadow Apartments for 20 years. She loved spending time tending to her many plants and flowers, listening to jazz music, being a wine connoisseur and was an exercise and holistic enthusiast. Joi was happiest when with family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. She lived her life to the fullest, experiencing everything it had to offer. Her family and friends are at peace knowing that we will meet again, somewhere over the rainbow. Memorials may be directed to the family. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. A special thank-you from Joi and her family to the caregivers at Synergy Home Care for all of their kindness and support. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary