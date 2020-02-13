|
|
JOASH ADONIRAM MASON Cedar Rapids Joash Adoniram Mason, 23, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, with a visitation beginning at 11 a.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Joash Adoniram Mason was born April 9, 1996, to Brett and Debbie (Pearson) Mason in Fullerton, Calif. He graduated from Linn-Mar High School in 2014. Joash worked as an electrician with Hawkeye Electric. He was an Eagle Scout and a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. His family attended New Covenant Bible Church in Cedar Rapids. He enjoyed playing golf, the guitar, reading, working with his hands (tradesman), traveling and going to concerts with friends. Most of all, he enjoyed sharing his life with his fiancee, Katie. He loved playing with his niece, Emery, and spending time with his beloved dogs, Maggie and Aspen. He forever will be remembered for his amazing smile and his love for his family and friends. He is survived by his parents, Brett and Debbie of Cedar Rapids; maternal grandmother, Patricia Jeanne Pearson of Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.; brothers, Jonathan (Stacy) of Corona, Calif.; Joshua (Cherie-Lee) and their daughters, Annabel and Olivia, all of Greenbelt, Md., Joel (Laura) and their daughter, Emery, of Cedar Rapids, Josiah and his son, Lev, of Dallas, Texas, Joseph (Anna) of Indianola and Jonas (fiancee, Leah) of Marion. Joash was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John Dennis and Karen Elizabeth Mason; and maternal grandfather, David Elwood Pearson Jr. Memorial donations may be directed to Fur Fun Rescue in Lisbon, Iowa (www.furfunrescue.org). Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020