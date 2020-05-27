|
JOBIE DEAN ATWATER Cedar Rapids Jobie Dean Atwater, 89, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Living Center West in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life service will take place at a later date. He was born Aug. 6, 1930, in Manchester, Iowa, the son of Joseph and Mabel (Pinch) Atwater. He married Patricia Shaffer on June 8, 1957, in Manchester. Jobie graduated from Grundy High School in 1948. He then joined the U.S. Navy. After his service, he became employed with Collins Radio as a computer operator. Jobie enjoyed working on cars with his dad growing up, family vactions, puzzles, reading and his pets. Jobie never met a stranger and loved to talk! Survived by his wife, Patricia; two daughters, Sara (Ken) Huss of Cedar Rapids and Jo Goodwin of Cedar Rapids; a son, Jay Atwater of Cedar Rapids; five grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Humane Society. Condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 27, 2020