Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Jobie Atwater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jobie Atwater

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jobie Atwater Obituary
JOBIE DEAN ATWATER Cedar Rapids Jobie Dean Atwater, 89, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Living Center West in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life service will take place at a later date. He was born Aug. 6, 1930, in Manchester, Iowa, the son of Joseph and Mabel (Pinch) Atwater. He married Patricia Shaffer on June 8, 1957, in Manchester. Jobie graduated from Grundy High School in 1948. He then joined the U.S. Navy. After his service, he became employed with Collins Radio as a computer operator. Jobie enjoyed working on cars with his dad growing up, family vactions, puzzles, reading and his pets. Jobie never met a stranger and loved to talk! Survived by his wife, Patricia; two daughters, Sara (Ken) Huss of Cedar Rapids and Jo Goodwin of Cedar Rapids; a son, Jay Atwater of Cedar Rapids; five grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Humane Society. Condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jobie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -