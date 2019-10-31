|
F. JOE NOSEK Cedar Rapids F. Joe Nosek, 67, of Cedar Rapids, at long last was reunited with the love of his life, Lois, after eight years on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at his home. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Private family services will be held at a later date. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Joe was born March 19, 1952, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Franklin W. and Patricia (Hamilton) Nosek. He graduated from LaSalle High School and went on to attend Coe College. On May 28, 1982, Joe married Lois Oswald in Iowa City. He worked as a quality manager at Quaker Oats for 35 years before retiring in 2011. Survivors include his children, Nick (Carla) Nosek of Maryland and Emily (Joe) Wiltsey and Jennifer Nosek, all of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren, Nicholas, Keson, Dylan, Liam, Jaxon and Joelle; mother, Patricia Nosek of Cedar Rapids; sister, Pamela Nosek of Cedar Rapids; brother, Patrick Nosek of Cedar Rapids; special friend, Candie; and several nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lois, in 2011; father, Franklin W. Nosek; sister, Mary Lisa Nosek; and brother, Peter Nosek.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019