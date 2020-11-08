JOE SEDA Cedar Rapids Joe Seda, 88, of Cedar Rapids, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Funeral Mass: Saturday, Nov. 14, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church by Father Aaron Junge. Burial will follow at Saint John's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Papich-Kuba Funeral Home East, 1228 Second St. SE. where a vigil service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the wearing of masks and social distancing requirements will be strictly observed. Joseph Louis Seda was born Jan. 3, 1932, in Cedar Rapids to Czechoslovakian immigrants Charles Sr. and Catherine (Sebetka) Seda. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served his country during the Korean War. After the service, Joe met the first love of his life, Nelda Ann Hall. They were married on June 4, 1960, and had two children, David and Susan. Joe worked for Collins Radio until it had a massive layoff in the 1960s. He then began his career as a truck driver for All American, which later became American Freight. He was awarded the Safe Driver Award for driving 2 million miles accident-free. After American Freight closed, Joe drove for Linn Star Transfer, delivering mail between local post offices. He retired from Linn Star to spend time with his wife, Nelda, until her death in 1995. Joe was fortunate enough to meet the second love of his life, Sharon Anderson, whom he married on May 26, 2001. Joe enjoyed golfing with his friends and grandsons, watching his grandkids play sports and watching the grass grow in his backyard. Joe is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Dave Seda (Kim) of Pella and Sue Fisher (Aaron) of Swisher and their children, Morgan Fisher of Montana, Austin Fisher of Cedar Rapids and Jacob Fisher of Swisher; Sue Hudson (Andrew) of Des Moines and their children, Grace and Sophie, Mike Anderson (Jody) of Atkins and Brandon Anderson of Cedar Rapids. Joe was preceded in death by his first wife, Nelda; his parents; his brother, Charlie Seda; and sisters, Pat Bousek, Alice Seda and Helen Popek. A memorial fund has been established and donations may be directed to Joe's family.



