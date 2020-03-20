Home

JOEL BRIAN BERRY Manchester Joel Brian Berry was born March 8, 1949, in Waterloo, Iowa, and died of cancer at his home near Dundee on March 18, 2020. In 1967, he graduated from Columbus High School and then graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in physical education and math in 1977. He served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971, serving in South Korea. Joel married Becky Kimmerle on Aug. 21, 1982. With no carpentry skills but plenty of determination, he built a home for his family south of Dundee. He worked for the USPS in Manchester for 28 years and estimated that the distance he walked on the routes would have circumnavigated the globe 2.5 times. Over the years, Joel found joy in playing softball, coaching Little League, traveling on his motorcycle, spending time at the card table with friends, jogging and hosting an annual Labor Day party. We will never forget his generosity, hospitality, hard work ethic and loyalty to those he loved. Joel is survived by his wife, Becky (Kimmerle) Berry; daughters, Kate Berry and Ali (Nathan) Hall; son, Tyler Berry; brother, Jack (Dee) Berry; sisters, Deborah Albrecht, Bridget Berry and Kate (Carl) Jackson; and sister-in-law, Carol Berry. Joel was preceded in death by his father, True Jack Berry Jr.; mother, Beverly (Ferger) Berry; and brother, Kyle Berry. Memorials may be directed to Special Olympics Iowa or the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020
