JOEL BURNETT COX Neosho, Mo. Joel Burnett Cox, 65, of Neosho, Mo., passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Prairie Hill Pavilion in Marion. The family will greet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. before the Celebration of Life. Joel was born April 21, 1954, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Charles and Sondra (Burnett) Cox. He graduated from Marion High School and completed lineman school in Sheldon, Iowa. He worked 25 years at Linn County REC as a lineman and worked the remainder of his career as a lineman for Sheldon Line Construction before retiring in 2017. Joel had many hobbies and loves in life. He loved being a lineman and helping people. He enjoyed spending many years at his cabin by the river fishing and hunting. His grandchildren held a very special place in his heart. He loved spending time with them and coming up with all kinds of crazy, fun things to do with them. After retirement, Joel loved to escape to his man-cave and do woodworking. He always put a sentimental touch on the things he made for people so they would remember where it came from. He is survived by his life partner, Vickie Tweedie of Neosho, Mo.; children, Shelby (Tim) Folken of Walker, Iowa, Gabriel (Brooke) Cox of Riverside, Iowa, and Joshua (Monica Anderson) Cox of Vinton, Iowa; eight grandchildren, Memphis and Preston Folken, Kinzlie, Charlie and Hudson Cox and Stormy, Serenity and Saphira Allen; mother and stepfather, Sondra and Carlyn Knapp; stepmother, Shirley Cox; siblings, Annette Wilson, Christopher (Jennifer) Cox, Andrew (Caryn) Cox, Steve Cox, David (Kelly) Cox, Robert (Bridget) Knapp and Roxanne Knapp; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Joel was preceded in death by his father, Charles; brother, Michael Cox; brother, Randy Knapp; and his grandparents. Memorials may be directed to his family.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019