JOEL GRUBBE Iowa City Joel Grubbe, of Iowa City and San Jose, Calif., died Feb. 4, 2019, at Mercy Iowa City Hospital Hospice. He will be missed by family, friends and many care givers for his humor, perseverance and genuine concern for others. He was uniquely gifted with numerous, wide-ranging interests. Even his musical choices ranged from Mozart and Beatles to punk and dark metal. Joel was born in Colorado Springs, Colo., May 5, 1958, to Mary Vasey and Bill Grubbe. He traveled the country and lived in Colorado, Utah, Iowa (Cedar Rapids) and California. He worked at the Santa Clara Medical Center while living in San Jose, Calif., for 20 years. Following a serious brain injury in 2010, he returned with his cat, Mindy, to family in Iowa (Iowa City) and its university hospital. He is survived by his mother, Mary Vasey, and stepfather, Nicholas Johnson; brothers, Jason Grubbe, Karl Grubbe and Karl's wife, Carol; grandnephew, Alec Grubbe; and grandniece, Claire Schuerman. His surviving stepsiblings are Julie Johnson, Sherman Johnson, Greg Johnson and Alex Johnson Lavidge. Joel was preceded in death by his father, Bill Grubbe; and sister, Robin Grubbe. There will be a celebration of Joel's life on March 3. Details: [email protected] In remembrance of Joel, the family suggests donations to Iowa City Hospice, Iowa Brain Injury Alliance or . Published in The Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019