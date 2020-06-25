Joel Hermann

JOEL ROBERT HERMANN Cedar Rapids Joel Robert Hermann, 64, formerly of Storm Lake, Iowa, passed away in his home on June 16, 2020, of natural causes. Because of the pandemic, a private service will be held at St. Paul's Methodist Chapel. Joel graduated from Kennedy High School and Iowa State University. After college, he worked at KAYL radio station in Storm Lake for 41 years. He served as music director, moderated "Matter of Opinion" and the Albert City Polka Hour and was news director for the last 36 years. He is survived by his parents, Ed and Pat Hermann; a number of cousins; and his beloved dog, Liza. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Stella and Clare Broshar and Beth and George Hermann; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorials may, if you wish, be directed to the United Methodist Church, 211 Third St., Storm Lake, IA 50588, The Meth-Wick Foundation or Camp Courageous.



