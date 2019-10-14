|
JOEL LEE SEEGERS Central City Joel Lee Seegers, 67, of Central City, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at St. Luke's Transitional Care Center in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories on Wednesday, Oct. 16, with a visitation following the service until 6 p.m. in the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel Stateroom. Casual attire is encouraged. Joel was born April 1, 1952, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Mervin and Eldora Seegers. He graduated from Linn-Mar High School in Marion, Iowa, in 1970. He then went on to graduate from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, where he acquired the nickname "Fun Seegers." It is at Wartburg College where he met his future wife, Char. They were married on Oct. 4, 1975, in Grinnell, Iowa. From the time Joel was a young boy, he had a strong work ethic and a desire to make and save money. He started by mowing lawns when he was 8 years old. His mom helped him set up a bank account so he could deposit his money. When he was old enough, he worked with his dad and brother at Alpha Crushed Stone. While at Wartburg, he bartended to make money for his college tuition and also beer money. After college, Joel continued working at Alpha Crushed Stone. He had other jobs, which included black-topping, wrecker business and machinery moving. He enjoyed the challenge of learning a new job. He started working with his family at Seeger's Truck and Trailer Repair in 1982, which is where he worked until 2018. Joel loved being at his home in the country near Stone City. He had a love for the land and planted trees for the next generation. Joel was a great cook (better than Char!). He and Char had some wonderful trips overseas, always enjoying the local foods and beers. Joel also enjoyed visiting U.S. national parks and the states' capitals. Joel's love for blacksmithing began about 12 years ago. He enjoyed the creativity of designing metal using the old-fashioned coal forge and anvil. If the project didn't quite turn out the way he wanted, he made it into something different. Pounding iron was a truly satisfying hobby for Joel. Survivors include his loving wife, Char; mother, Eldora of Marion; brother, John (Connie) Seegers of Cedar Rapids; sister, Julie (Pat) Jones of Toddville; along with one niece and eight nephews; and brother-in-law, Howard (Sue) McDonough of Grinnell. He was preceded in death by his father, Mervin and an infant sister, JoAnn Kay. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 14, 2019