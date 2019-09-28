Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Resources
More Obituaries for Joel Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joel P. Sullivan


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joel P. Sullivan Obituary
JOEL P. SULLIVAN Coralville Joel P. Sullivan, 61, of Coralville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the Bird House-Hospice Home of Johnson County. Private family services will be held here locally, and a celebration of Joel's life will be held in California at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to Iowa City Hospice or Habitat for Humanity. To appreciate Joel's life in words written by his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Joel's family and his arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now