JOEL G. PROSKOVEC Hudson, Ohio Joel G. Proskovec, 64, died Dec. 10, 2019. Joel was born in Dubuque, Iowa, and graduated from Regis High School in Cedar Rapids. He had been a resident of Hudson, Ohio, since 1997. Joel received his bachelor's degree from Creighton University in Omaha, Neb., and his master's from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Joel spent his career as a licensed independent social worker. Most recently, he had worked for Coleman Services as a behavioral health specialist in the emergency room at University Hospital in Portage County. Over his long career, he helped many people during their most difficult times. Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Redmon Funeral Home. A private celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to honor Joel's wishes to give in his memory to what he cared mostly about, helping others in need. Please direct your gifts to Coleman Professional Services, 5982 Rhodes Rd., Kent, OH 44240; or www.colemanservices.org/giving/ and in the comment section indicate "In Memory of Joel Proskovec."
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019