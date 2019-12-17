Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joel Proskovec
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joel Proskovec

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joel Proskovec Obituary
JOEL G. PROSKOVEC Hudson, Ohio Joel G. Proskovec, 64, died Dec. 10, 2019. Joel was born in Dubuque, Iowa, and graduated from Regis High School in Cedar Rapids. He had been a resident of Hudson, Ohio, since 1997. Joel received his bachelor's degree from Creighton University in Omaha, Neb., and his master's from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Joel spent his career as a licensed independent social worker. Most recently, he had worked for Coleman Services as a behavioral health specialist in the emergency room at University Hospital in Portage County. Over his long career, he helped many people during their most difficult times. Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Redmon Funeral Home. A private celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to honor Joel's wishes to give in his memory to what he cared mostly about, helping others in need. Please direct your gifts to Coleman Professional Services, 5982 Rhodes Rd., Kent, OH 44240; or www.colemanservices.org/giving/ and in the comment section indicate "In Memory of Joel Proskovec."
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -