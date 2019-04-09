Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
228 East Jefferson Street
Iowa City, IA
View Map
JoEllen Browning Obituary
JOELLEN BROWNING Iowa City JoEllen Browning, 65, loving wife, mother, sister and friend to many, died Friday, April 5, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 228 E. Jefferson St., Iowa City, with Father Steven Witt officiating. (Please look for blue meter hoods near the church. Sunday parking will also be in effect on Jefferson Street only). Family committal services will be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the JoEllen Browning Memorial Fund, c/o Two Rivers Bank & Trust, 551 Westbury Dr., Iowa City, IA 52245. JoEllen was born Feb. 6, 1954, in Iowa City, the daughter of Larry and Margaret (Knoedel) Wall. She was a 1972 graduate of West Branch High School and in 1976 received her bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa. On Sept. 10, 1976, JoEllen married Roy Browning Jr. at St. Bridget's Church in Nolan Settlement. JoEllen was director of operating budgets for UI Health Care. She planned to retire in February. JoEllen was a eucharistic minister at the Newman Center and an avid Hawkeye and Chicago Cubs supporter. She enjoyed time spent gardening and traveling, especially on the Hawkeye cruises and family trips to Wisconsin. Most important to JoEllen was the love she had for her family. JoEllen is survived by her husband, Roy Jr.; and their children, Matthew (Brooke) Browning of Iowa City and Elizabeth (Matt) Adrianse of Des Moines; her four siblings, Pat (Denny) Corcoran of Howell, Mich., Larry (Nancy) Wall Jr. of Bend, Ore., Jane Wall of Waukesha, Wis., and Barbara (John) Gerend of Lake Villa, Ill.; sister-in-law, Mary Setele of Palm Beach, Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. JoEllen was preceded in death by her parents and her in-laws, Roy Sr. and Oleta Browning. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019
