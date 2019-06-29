JOHANNA "JOJO" HEPKER Hiawatha JoHanna "JoJo" Hepker, 85, of Hiawatha, Iowa, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospice Unit, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Funeral service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial: Shiloh Cemetery, Hiawatha. JoJo was born May 30, 1934, in Chicago, the daughter of LeRoy and Sue (Schneider) Puckhaber. On Nov. 18, 1955, she eloped with Verlin Hepker in Wisconsin. Verlin passed away on their 62nd anniversary in 2017. JoJo enjoyed drag racing motorcycles at a national level. Her racing bike and helmet were donated and are on display at the National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa, Iowa. JoJo and Verlin enjoyed RV traveling, wintering in Nevada and riding their Harley-Davison motorcycles. She also loved to bowl and play bingo. Over the years, Verlin and JoJo affectionately became known as "Ma and Pa Hepker." Together again, they both will dearly be missed. JoJo is survived by her sons, Wayne A. Hepker of Arizona and Calvin (Erin) Hepker of Washington; one grandchild; one great-grandchild; brother, Danny Puckhaber of Wisconsin; her beloved dog, Chips; and her nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Verlin Hepker; infant son, Rory Dean Hepker; and sister, Pat Meeker. Per JoJo's request, no flowers, please. All memorial donations may be directed to the Cedar Valley Humane Society in JoJo's name. Please share a memory of JoJo at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on June 29, 2019