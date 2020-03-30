|
|
JOHN A. THOMSEN Wyoming John A. Thomsen, 84, of Wyoming, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020, with his two children by his side. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Wyoming Cemetery. Dawson Funeral Services of Wyoming is caring for the family. John Allison was born on June 3, 1935, in Cedar Rapids, to Meinhardt and Alice (Ireland) Thomsen. He graduated from Wyoming Public High School. He went on to earn a business degree at Cedar Rapids Business College at his father's request before engaging in farming. He was a lifelong farmer in the Wyoming area. For many years, he drove truck for Wright Grain of Olin. On Sept. 6, 1959, he was united in marriage to Catherine Morning and two children came of this union. He was a former deacon for the United Presbyterian Church in Wyoming. In his earlier years, he liked spending time golfing and playing baseball. John enjoyed family vacations at Northland Lodge on Leach Lake in Minnesota, owned by his sister and her husband. For the past nine years, John enjoyed his home at Clarence Senior Living and joking with the staff members who took such great care of him. Those left to cherish his memories are his children, Ray (Natta) Thomsen of Cedar Rapids and Rita (Lynn) Balichek of Oxford Junction; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Melvin; and a sister, Alma Rohwedder. Memorials may be directed to Clarence Nursing Home or Above and Beyond Hospice in his honor. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 30, 2020