JOHN ALBANG Anamosa John Albang, 93, died Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Anamosa, where friends may register after 9 a.m. Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa, has taken John and his family into their care. Surviving are his wife, Wilma; his three daughters, Rosann (Randy) Caspers, Anamosa, Wilene (Pat) Drummy, Marion, and Sharon (Charlie) Byers, Anamosa; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and one brother. John was a fun-loving person who enjoyed the friendship of many people. There are so many people to thank, especially the people who helped us give Dad the continued quality of life at home. Thank you to Kelli, Bonnie, Father Nick, Allison and all the staff at Palliative Care and the men and women of UnityPoint Hospice. Their support and services to us and dad never will be forgotten. Published in The Gazette on May 22, 2019