JOHN D. ALLER Belle Plaine John D. Aller, 88, of Belle Plaine, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Per John's request, there will be no visitation or service. Iowa Cremation is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife, JoAnn; a daughter, Kim (Larry) Byers of Toddville; and a son, Kevin of Delta. He also is survived by six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. John was born Sept. 5, 1930, in Iowa City the son of Sylvester and Edna (Shafer) Aller. He married Elizabeth JoAnn Hall on Nov. 28, 1953, in What Cheer. John was a farmer in the What Cheer area for many years and also was a truck driver. He proudly served in the Air Force during the Korean War. John enjoyed fishing, boating, water-skiing, horseback riding, reading western novels and working jigsaw puzzles. His greatest joy, however, was the time spent with his beloved family and many friends. He will forever be remembered as a wonderful and caring husband, father, grandfather and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. Memorial donation may be given to the Mercy Hospice House in Hiawatha. Please leave a message or tribute to John's family on the website, www.iowacremation.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 22, 2019