John B. "Bernie" Rehnstrom
1930 - 2020
JOHN B. "BERNIE" REHNSTROM Cedar Rapids John B. "Bernie" Rehnstrom, 90, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Nov. 25, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital following a brief illness. Due to COVID-19, a private burial service will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Bernie was born on Jan. 16, 1930, in Linn Grove, Iowa. He graduated from the University of Iowa, where he majored in accounting and spent the majority of his "independent study hours" at the Airliner. Bernie married Delores "Dee" Miller in Alta, Iowa, on June 19, 1955. They were happily married for 58 years until Dee's passing in 2013. Bernie and Dee began their married life in Chicago, where Bernie worked for Arthur Andersen accounting firm and where their two sons were born. They then moved to Cedar Rapids, where their daughter was born and Bernie worked as the chief financial officer for Iowa Electric Light and Power Company (now Alliant Energy) until his retirement in 1992. Bernie was a veteran of the Korean War, where he proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was a devoted member of Bethany Lutheran Church for over 50 years. Bernie was very active in the Cedar Rapids community, where he served on the boards of several institutions including St. Luke's Hospital, Four Oaks and Kirkwood Community College. He was a lifelong Rotarian. He was a diehard Iowa Hawkeyes fan who bled black and gold. One of his great joys was being a season ticket holder for Hawkeyes football games where he and Dee would hold court at their epic tailgates. In their retirement, Bernie and Dee enjoyed travel, golfing, playing bridge and spending time with their grandchildren. He is survived by his three children, Alan Rehnstrom (Linda) of Kansas City, Mo., Brian Rehnstrom (Vicki) of Marion, Iowa, and Amy Clancy (Stephanie) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; his granddaughter, Lindsey Bock (Jordan) and great-grandson, Evan of Dothan, Ala.; grandson, Nick Rehnstrom (Brittney) and great-grandson, Thor of Cedar Rapids; grandson, Jonathan Rehnstrom of Denver, Colo.; Bernie's special friend, Betty Wagner; and several nieces and nephews. Bernie was preceded in death by his wife, Dee; his grandson, Jeffrey Rehnstrom; his brother, Vernley Rehnstrom; his sister, Birdene Peters; and his longtime companion, Joan Jensen. The family would like to extend their thanks and gratefulness to the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Luke's Hospital and the Ed and Joan Hemphill Hospice Unit for the excellent care Bernie received. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jeffrey Rehnstrom Memorial Scholarship in care of Kirkwood Community College. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 29, 2020
Lindsey, my heartfelt condolences to you and your family during this sad time.
(Rachel's mom)
Janet Sager
Friend
November 29, 2020
Thank you for your Military Service
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
