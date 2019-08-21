|
JOHN "JACK" JOSEPH BARTA Cedar Rapids John "Jack" Joseph Barta, 73, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in his home. A memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Norway with Father Ardel Barta and Msgr. James Barta celebrating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the church. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery near Fairfax. Full military rites will be conducted by the Norway American Legion. John was born Sept. 18, 1945, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Donald L. and Evelyn M. (Schulte) Barta. He was raised on the family farm in rural Norway. He farmed the land for eight years during his last years of high school and all of college. He served in the Army Ready Reserves. He graduated from Regis High School and Loras College. After graduation, he went to work at the Square D Co. in the engineering department. He was united in marriage to Linda Longmore in 1974. They later divorced. In late 1970, he left the farm and transferred to Lincoln, Neb., to establish a new manufacturing facility. Five years later he transferred to the Oxford Ohio Square D plant as an industrial engineering manager. In 1994, he moved back to Lincoln to the advanced manufacturing automation group. He retired in 2000. He enjoyed gardening, motorcycles, flying, winemaking and many outdoor activities. Jack loved Nebraska Husker football and looked forward to them beating the Hawkeyes this year. He was active in the Knights of Columbus, Jaycees and Oxford Civil Service Commission. He enjoyed traveling, both foreign and domestic. After retirement, he moved back to Iowa and got reacquainted with the farm. He considered himself the "unofficial Farm Manager" for his best friend Gary Stallman. Jack is survived by his son, Jeff (Tricia) Barta of Hermitage, Tenn.; two granddaughters, Hayley and Kelsey Barta; his sister, Marsha Barta and spouse, Don Damsteegt, of Cedar Rapids; and his loving companion, Barbara Myers of Cedar Rapids. He also is survived by a bunch of clowns. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert Barta, who died in the Vietnam conflict. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019