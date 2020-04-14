|
JOHN "JOHNNY" H. BELTZ Cedar Rapids Feb. 14, 1971 April 8, 2020 John "Johnny" H. Beltz, 49, passed Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Hiawatha, after a short battle with cancer. John enjoyed working on cars, fishing, heavy metal, but, most of all, taking care of his mother, Mable Franks of Cedar Rapids. He was preceded by grandparents, Bob and Jessie Franks; father, Jack Beltz; and grandparents, Vincent (Lucinda) Beltz. He is survived and will be greatly missed by Mable; uncles, Bobby and Ray; brother, Jack Jr. (Theresa) Beltz of Leesville, La.; sister, Cindy Beltz Thompson of Matoon, Ill.; and half brothers and sisters, Todd, Janell, Sarah and Amanda. Although John had no children of his own, he is survived by many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Any condolences, donations or flowers can be directed to Mable Franks.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 14, 2020