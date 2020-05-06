|
JOHN "JOHNNY" BJORNSEN Cedar Rapids John "Johnny" Bjornsen, 68, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, after a brief battle with COVID-19. John was born in 1951 to John and Lucille Bjornsen in Cedar Rapids. He attended Harrison, Roosevelt and Jefferson schools and graduated in 1970. Shortly after graduation, he joined the Army and served two years in South Korea. In his earlier working years, he was employed by Harnischfeger and General Mills. In his later years, he did volunteer work for a few organizations, including Horizons. John was an avid bicycle rider and enjoyed going to garage sales, usually with Sheree. He is survived by his daughter, Christie Bjornsen of Davenport; two sisters, Linda Cornelius of Clinton and Sheree Bjornsen of Cedar Rapids; nieces Hollie Bjornsen of Cedar Rapids and Cadence Cornelius (Eli) of St. Paul; and long-term friend, Donna Miller of Marion. A memorial of life and family gathering will be held at a later date to be announced. To share a thought memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Johnny will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in The Gazette on May 6, 2020