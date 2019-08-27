Home

Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Cedar Rapids, IA
View Map
John Buhrman


1938 - 2019
John Buhrman Obituary
JOHN P. BUHRMAN Cedar Rapids John P. Buhrman, 80, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Manor Care. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. John was born Dec. 28, 1938, the son of John M. Buhrman and Victoria A. (Cope) Buhrman. John graduated from Washington High School in Cedar Rapids, the first senior class of 1958. He served his country in the U.S. Navy from December 1959 to April 1962. He married his first wife, Barbara, in September 1961. John retired from Penford after 29 years of employment. John was a Chicago Cubs fan and Iowa Hawkeye fan. He was an avid hunter, both bow and gun, he loved camping and fishing. John loved to visit and talk with people. He never met a stranger he couldn't talk to. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Barbara; and son, Mark. John is survived by his wife, Marie; his children, Tony, Ann, Brian (Lynnette), Theresa (Tim) Rowland and Don Williams; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his brother, Gus; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his furry friend, Kali. The family would like to thank Mercy Hospice and the nursing staff at Manor Care for their care and support. Memorial donations may be directed to the . Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019
