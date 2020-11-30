JOHN C. RIPPERTON Iowa City John C. Ripperton, 77, passed away, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, after many years of battling COPD. John wished to donate his physical remains to the University of Iowa for scientific purposes. Family graveside services will be held at a later date. John's wishes were to have a Celebration of Life, which will be held in the late spring/early summer of 2021. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
. Cards may also be sent to the Gay & Ciha Funeral Home in care of the John Ripperton Family.