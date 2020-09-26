1/1
John Carl "Jonny" Jaeger
JOHN CARL "JOHNNY" JAEGER Manchester John Carl "Johnny" Jaeger, 84, of Toddville, Iowa, formerly of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the Hiawatha Care Center in Hiawatha. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Ruthann Jaeger of Toddville; his four children, Tania (Scott) Roland of Paris, Texas, Todd (Amy Clark) Jaeger of Mount Home, Ark., Nichole (Vince) Krause of Toddville and Cory Jaeger of Des Moines; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and special daughter, Julie (Kevin) Ferden of Newnan, Ga. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept 28, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester, with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson and the Rev. Louis Jaeger officiating. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, with a 1:30 p.m. Family Rosary and a 2 p.m. Scripture service. Friends may also call from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home on Monday. Because of COVID-19 concerns, masks are strongly recommended at both the funeral home and church. Interment with military rites: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Manchester, Iowa.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 26, 2020.
