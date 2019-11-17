|
|
JOHN C. SHUMAKER Cedar Rapids John Carl Shumaker, 70, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids of a massive heart attack. John was born Nov. 29, 1948, to Kenneth and Joyce Shumaker in Oelwein, Iowa. He graduated from Waterloo West High and later attended the University of Iowa, where he completed his degree work. John was a Vietnam-era veteran who served four years in the U.S. Air Force. John is survived by his brothers, James, Kenny, Terry and Steve Shumaker; sisters, Janet Tibbetts, Diane McNeely, Judi, Kayte and Mary Shumaker; his aunt, Bonnie Olsen; and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Dennis and Patrick Shumaker. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to: Kenny Shumaker, 937 Cornwall Ave., Waterloo, IA 50702. Throughout his life, John was an environmentalist and avid activist for various social causes. He enjoyed writing poems and prose and made videos spreading his message of peace and love for others and the earth. John was a generous, peace-loving man. John loved his family and they loved him.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019