Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for John Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Carter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Carter Obituary
JOHN L. CARTER Cedar Rapids John L. Carter, 88, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the American Legion, 625 31st St., Marion, Iowa. John was born Feb. 2, 1932, in Cedar Rapids, the son of John L. and Nancy Carter. He was united in marriage to Darlene Vosmek on July 15, 1955. John served as a U.S. Marine in the early 1950s. He delivered flowers for Bezdeks Florists for many years. He enjoyed fishing and meeting and talking to people. Left to cherish his memory are a daughter, Lisa Downing Carter of Fairbank; two stepdaughters, Patricia Mclnroy and Wendy Peterson, both of Cedar Rapids; eight grandchildren, Angela, Elizabeth, Courtney, Kara, Karla, Cindy, Todd and Ryan; many great- and great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Angela (Lavonne) Carter; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Carter; and many nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by his wife, Darlene; two sisters, Mary Walderbach and Patricia Baker; a brother, Donald Carter.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -