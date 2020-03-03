|
|
JOHN L. CARTER Cedar Rapids John L. Carter, 88, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the American Legion, 625 31st St., Marion, Iowa. John was born Feb. 2, 1932, in Cedar Rapids, the son of John L. and Nancy Carter. He was united in marriage to Darlene Vosmek on July 15, 1955. John served as a U.S. Marine in the early 1950s. He delivered flowers for Bezdeks Florists for many years. He enjoyed fishing and meeting and talking to people. Left to cherish his memory are a daughter, Lisa Downing Carter of Fairbank; two stepdaughters, Patricia Mclnroy and Wendy Peterson, both of Cedar Rapids; eight grandchildren, Angela, Elizabeth, Courtney, Kara, Karla, Cindy, Todd and Ryan; many great- and great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Angela (Lavonne) Carter; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Carter; and many nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by his wife, Darlene; two sisters, Mary Walderbach and Patricia Baker; a brother, Donald Carter.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020