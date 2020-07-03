JOHN REDELL CHADIMA Cedar Rapids June 17, 1931 May 18, 2020 John "Jack" Chadima was born to Willard J. and Alma Chadima. He was the second child with an older sister, Alyce Mary Chadima Barron (deceased) and a younger brother, Joseph T. Chadima II (Jane) of Fountain, Colo. He graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in mechanical engineering. The world has lost a great talent. When only 16 years old, he spent 1,600 hours building a Napoleonic coach to specifications outlined by Fisher Body (General Motors) to result in his being awarded first place nationally and a $5,000 scholarship (1947). In Cedar Rapids, he came in first place in the Soap Box Derby and went on to compete in Akron, Ohio. Literally hundreds of photographic awards ranked him an outstanding artistic photographer. He enjoyed his membership in the Camera Club and traveled with them to explore unusual opportunities to photograph new locations. Jack visited all seven continents and frequently took cruises. Due to the coronavirus, no services were held before his interment at Cedar Memorial Cemetery with his parents.



