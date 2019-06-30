JOHN CLIFFORD BARTLETT Whitney, Texas Cliff Bartlett, 81, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 26, 2019. A celebration of Cliff's life will be held on July 2 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Greeley, Colo. He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 57 years, Carol; his son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Sheryl; and his daughter and son-in-law, Maria and Evan. He was blessed with seven beloved grandchildren: Emily, Sophie, John Philip, Hayden, Griffin, Katelyn and Kelly. Cliff was born in Iowa City to John and Gladys Bartlett. He was the oldest of four children. He graduated from Tipton High School in 1956. He earned a B.A. from UNI and an M.A. from UNC. He taught in Iowa and in Colorado. For the last 16 years, Cliff and Carol resided half a year in both Colorado and Texas, surrounded by family and good friends! In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Cliff may be sent to the Anschutz Cancer Center at UCHealth, www.uchospitalfoundation.org/donate. In memory of Cliff, give your best to others with love, kindness, joy and grace. This is the legacy of Cliff Bartlett. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com. Published in The Gazette on June 30, 2019