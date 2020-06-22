JOHN "DUDLEY" COOMBS JR. Aitkin, Minn. John "Dudley" Coombs Jr., 81, of Aitkin, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Aicota Health Care Center in Aitkin. He was born Dec. 7, 1938, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to John Dudley and Josephine Jean (Brown) Coombs Sr. A gathering of family and friends will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin. Burial will be in Bennettville Cemetery, Aitkin County, Minn. To leave a message of condolence or to see the complete obituary, please go to www.srtfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 22, 2020.