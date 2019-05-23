|
|
JOHN OSCAR COONRAD Oelwein Please join his special friend, Karen Meese; John's sisters, Betty Parmely, Ellen Herbert and Iola Jones; and brother, Frank Jr. Coonrad, for a Celebration of Life on Sunday, May 26, from 2:30 to 6 p.m. at United Methodist Church, Strawberry Point. John Oscar Coonrad, 76, of Oelwein, formerly of Strawberry Point, passed away May 14, 2019, with his special friend, Karen, his sisters and brother at his side. John was born at the family farm near Dundee to Frank and Lilly (Mattson) Coonrad on Sept. 27, 1942, He served in the U.S. Army. John will be missed by many.
Published in The Gazette on May 23, 2019