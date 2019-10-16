|
|
JOHN "JACK" CUSHMAN DALE Cedar Rapids John "Jack" Cushman Dale, 88, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Iowa City after a brief illness. A vigil will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and a Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. Jude Church. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, with a vigil servce at 4 p.m. at Teahen Funeral Home. Visitation will also be held one hour before services Saturday at the church. Jack was born May 24, 1931, in St. Joseph, Mo., to William C. Dale Sr. and Fern C. Dale along with his brothers, Bill, Bob and Jim; and sisters, Joan and Janet. Shortly after, his family moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He attended St. Patrick's Catholic School and Roosevelt High School, where he met his high school sweetheart, Phyllis. After graduation in 1949, he attended Coe College where he played football and basketball, before joining the U.S. Navy to travel the world on the destroyer USS Moale during the Korean War. On Jan. 22, 1955, Jack married Phyllis Kunzman and they had four children, Lynne, Karen, John and Jeffrey. Jack and Phyllis enjoyed boating on the Cedar River, spending time with family and friends and traveling, especially to see their children and grandchildren. In 2003, he and his brother, Jim, traveled to Ireland, and then in 2008 to Jerusalem with Jim and their sisters, Joan and Janet. Jack was a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Notre Dame football and would exchange phone calls during the games with his brother Jim in California. Jack and Phyllis loved each other dearly for 57 years, until she passed away on Feb. 8, 2012. In his early years, Jack worked briefly at the Quaker Oats Co., before his employment at Cryovac, from where he retired from management after 43-plus years. Throughout his career, Jack appreciated and respected the many people he worked with. Jack loved to stay in touch with friends, whether it was over a cup of coffee or attending monthly high school gatherings. One event he especially looked forward to was the annual reunion of his U.S. Navy shipmates, which were held in different seaports from Virginia to New Orleans to California. Jack is survived by his daughters, Lynne (Jim) Siemann and Karen Lamb; and his sons, John (Michelle) Dale and Jeffrey Dale. He had eight grandchildren, Jimmy, Tommy, Karen and Scott Siemann, Lauren Lamb, Joshua (Alicia) and Ryan Dale and Selah Hill-Dale. He also is survived by his brothers, William Dale Jr. (Mary Anne) of Cedar Rapids and Jim Dale of Irvine, Calif.; his sister, Joan (Dennis) Kling of Austin, Texas; sister-in-law, Betty Dale of Cedar Rapids; brother-in-law, Jim Kunzman of San Diego, Calif.; and his close companion and friend, Beverly Calvert. Also important to Jack were his many nieces, nephews, cousins, grandnieces, grandnephews and friends. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; his parents, William and Fern Dale; brother, Robert Dale; and sister, Janet Burton. Dad was beloved by his family and will be dearly missed. He instilled values such as the importance of family in each of us and we all aspire to live a life as meaningful as his. Dad, enjoy all the upcoming holidays with Mom, we know she is happy to have you beside her again. Memorials to be directed to the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019