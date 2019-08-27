|
|
JOHN DAVID "J.D." COMBELLICK Marion John David died at the Veteran's Home in Marshalltown on Aug. 25, 2019, from complications of Alzheimer's disease. He was born Feb. 14, 1929, to Lester and Bessie (Johnson) in Lewistown, Mont. The family ranched wheat during the summer months. In the winter, they returned to Iowa for the better schools and to care for his grandmother. He married Mary Ann Long (his ace competitor in high school Spanish) in January 1951. Upon completion of his electrical engineering degree from Iowa State, J.D. fulfilled his two-year ROTC requirement in Georgia during the Korean War. They ultimately built a home in Marion and had four children. J.D. worked for Rockwell Collins on avionics projects, including the Apollo Mission. He also earned his private pilot's license in his 40s. He and Mary were avid hikers and particularly loved the Grand Canyon. J.D. assisted Mary in the development of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail. After her death, he was remarried to Cindy J. Dvorak on July 4, 1987, and together they traveled the world. They spent 32 years together in Marion and Cedar Rapids, maintaining strong roots in the community and enjoying their loving companionship. J.D. was involved in the Linn-Mar School Foundation, Linn-Holmes County Relief, Eastern Iowa Science Fair, Linn County Board of Adjustment and Electrical Board, Margaret Bock Housin, and the Ecumenical Center/Compu Place. He valued lifetime learning and strict adherence to scientific and logical thinking. He was a compassionate man. J.D. is survived by his wife, Cindy; and his four children, Kathy, Dan, Dave (Gale Auer) and Joan (Joel Keehn). He'll be remembered by his brother, Stephen (Marian); as well as nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Coe Alumni House, 200 Center Point Rd. NE. Please bring a memory to share if you wish. Memorials may be directed to the Linn-Mar School Foundation or Compu Place.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019