Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
John David Stourac Obituary
JOHN DAVID STOURAC Cedar Rapids John David Stourac, 65, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. He is survived by son, Jason M. Stourac; sisters, Sharon Wise (Jeff) and Debra Gamewell (Russ); and cousin, Steve Foster. He was preceded in death by mother, Doris Milner; father, John Stourac; siblings, Janet Finneman and Chris Milner. John worked at Apache Hose for several years. He was an avid Cubs fan. John touched everyone he met. He leaves behind several close friends and family. The family would like to thank St. Luke's Hospice for their exceptional care of John and his family during his courageous battle. All memorials can be sent to St. Luke's Hospice in Cedar Rapids.
Published in The Gazette on June 6, 2019
