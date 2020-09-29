JOHN HARLEY "HANK" DAVIS JR. Mount Vernon John Harley "Hank" Davis Jr. passed away peacefully and with dignity Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling, Ill. His end of life came more abruptly than anticipated. His body failed him, but his mind and quick wit were intact until the end. Born into humble beginnings to John Harley and Marie Gertrude (Larson) Davis in rural Springville, Iowa, on Oct. 28, 1925, Hank grew up living the Depression era farm life, attending school in Springville and later in Martelle, Iowa, where he graduated in 1945. The following day he enlisted and served in the U.S. Third Army under George Patton in Germany following the Allied invasion of Normandy. Honorably discharged in 1947, he returned to Linn County to set down roots as a farmer in rural Mount Vernon, Iowa, marrying Lois Darlene Strother in 1949. A champion socializer, he enjoyed horseshoes, mushroom hunting, tractor pulls, snowmobiling and a good game of euchre. He found pleasure traveling to see family and friends afar, especially to Louisiana. A bit of a nomad following his retirement from farming, his days were filled with wheeling and dealing in vehicles, various restaurant ventures and houses in Cedar Rapids, Anamosa, Olin, Preston, Sabula and Prophetstown, Ill. He spent the last eight years in Morrison, Ill. There wasn't a garage sale he didn't stop at. Survivors include his dearest friend, partner and companion of 34 years, Sally Reese; his sister, Wanda Lambert, Clear Lake, Iowa; his ex-wife and mother of his children, Lois, and their children, Ann Davis, Louisville, Ky., Jay (Chris) Davis, Mount Vernon, and Kate Bair, Morrison; grandchildren, Jason (Heather) Davis, Mount Vernon, Elizabeth (Lance) Vedepo, Las Vegas, Alex (Sarah) Davis, Martelle, Maggie Davis, Ames, Iowa, and William Hank Bair (Allie Click), Southgate, Ky.; and nine great grandchildren; also, many dear nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, especially his devoted friend, Rosendo Garza. Hank was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Clara McShane; brothers, Glenn Davis and Marion "Bud" Davis; and granddaughter, Jessica Renier. Hank led an exceptionally long life in good health. He was proud his son, Jay, and grandson, Alex, are carrying on his farming legacy. Arrangements are being handled by the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.snellzornig.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rock River Hospice & Home, www.hospicerockriver.org
. The family will gather in remembrance at a later date.